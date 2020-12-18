STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia 1st Test day 2 LIVE SCORE: Ashwin wreaks havoc; hosts down by five wickets at tea

Thanks to Ashwin, India successfully managed to neutralise a poor first innings score of 244 as Australia literally got into a shell during the 48 overst hat they faced in the first two sessions.

Published: 18th December 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Travis Head on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18. (Photo | AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Travis Head on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc with three quick wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, as India took control by reducing Australia to 92 for 5 at tea on the second day of the opening Day/Night Test here on Friday.

Courtesy Ashwin's figures of 11-3-27-3, India successfully managed to neutralise a poor first innings score of 244 as Australia literally got into a shell during the 48 overs that they faced in the first two sessions.

After Jasprit Bumrah (14-7-21-2) removed the two openers in the first session, Ashwin did the star turn in the second session even as Marnus Labuschagne (46 batting, 103 balls) got multiple reprieves during his audacious knock.

Ashwin set up Smith with a few that were flighted with the angle and then bowled one that straightened and bounced a touch more.

Smith, expecting turn, squared up and Ajinkya Rahane at first slip made no mistake.

Travis Head (7) wasn't reading Ashwin well and the left-hander got a flighted one which took the leading edge of his bat, which ended in a chest-high return catch for the bowler.

Debutant Cameron Green (11) would curse himself as his was a long hop asking to be pulled but the extra bounce got the top edge and captain Virat Kohli pulled off a fabulous catch at mid-wicket diving full-stretch to his right.

However, Ashwin can give a lot of credit to Bumrah, who bowled a brilliant opening spell to send back the Australian opening pair of Joe Burns (8 off 41 balls) and Matthew Wade (8 off 51 balls) for identical scores.

The Australian openers were ready to stay put and wait but Bumrah angled a fuller one into Wade, which rapped him on the pads while he was trying to whip it to mid-wicket.

Burns, the man going through a bad patch, had changed his stance to a more open-chested one.

He also did all the hard work but he was susceptible to being leg before.

Bumrah fired one fast and full into the block-hole and got the decision in his favour as 'Umpires Call' in the DRS went India's way.

Labuschagne was insanely lucky when Bumrah dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman had mis-timed a pull shot off Shami.

Before that it was a diving Wriddhiman Saha, who missed a tough but gettable edge off Bumrah's bowling.

After the dinner break, Labuschagne on 21, was dropped by Prithvi Shaw at square leg and that was also a mis-timed pull-shot.

At the start of the day, India's tail-enders contributed precious little and the visitors' the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin india vs australia
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp