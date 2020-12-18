STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin picks four as visitors take 53-run lead

India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

avichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the second day of their cricket test match in Adelaide (Photo | AP)

avichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the second day of their cricket test match in Adelaide (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: India bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday.

India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six.

The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.

However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.

Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Tim Paine (73 not out) tried to rebuild the innings but just when he was starting to take the fight to the charged-up Indians, the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav three short of his half-century.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 244 all out in 93.1 overs (Virat Kohli 74; Mitchell Starc 4/53, Pat Cummins 3/48)

Australia 1st innings: 191 all out in 72.1 overs (Marnus Labuchagne 47, Tim Paine 73 not out; R Ashwin 4/55, Bumrah 3/40).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india vs australia
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp