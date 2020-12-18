STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia test series: Nathan Lyon will be massive threat for India, says Ricky Ponting

Published: 18th December 2020 01:33 PM

Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (File | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon reaped the rewards for bowling wide off the crease and the angles he can create could be a "massive threat" for the Indian team throughout the ongoing four-Test series, feels former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

The 33-year-old Lyon had captured one for 68 from 21 overs on the first day of the opening Test.

"He's had as much success as any spinner, I think, against India over the years.

He's got Virat Kohli out (in Tests) more than anybody in the history of the game, he looked like he troubled Pujara a lot today," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test: Bumrah dismisses openers to bring India back in the game on day two

"The right-handers now that come out to bat against him - he gets so much over-spin on the ball when you've got fielders around the bat - they must feel like they're going to get out every ball.

"He builds pressure, he bowls very few bad balls so he'll be a massive threat for them."

Lyon, who has taken 390 wickets in 96 Tests, bowled from wider of the crease to trouble the Indian batsmen, especially Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I think it's more about trying to challenge both edges of the bat," Ponting said.

"When he creates the angle from wide and angles back in, that really only challenges the inside half of the bat and a glove whereas if he can get it out a little bit wider (off the crease), it brings the catch at slip in play.

Ponting believes that small adjustments makes a lot of difference.

"It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujara's wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well. Small adjustments, we're only talking four or six inches, but it has so much more effect."

