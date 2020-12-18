Kerala to Tamil Nadu: Sandeep Warrier confident of making switch count

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sandeep Warrier took a calculated risk by moving from Kerala to Tamil Nadu this season. Confidence in his own ability was the reason behind this shift. Tamil Nadu medium-pacers have been injury-prone, other than being inconsistent, and this meant it was a good opportunity for Warrier.

Named in the list of Tamil Nadu probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, Warrier is keen to impress in practice games and make the cut. "Will try to give my best and perform for the team if I get an opportunity. I thank Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for giving me the opportunity to be part of their set-up,'' said Warrier.

With T Natarajan still in Australia with the Indian team, sources close to the state selection committee stated that Warrier may have to play a big role in the T20s.

The 29-year-old, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, brings experience to the table. He has played first-class for eight years and taken 186 wickets from 57 matches. He has been versatile and effective for Kerala across formats. "Since Nattu (Natarajan) is not there, I will try my best for the team. But I am happy that Nattu is with the Indian team and performing there,'' said Warrier.

Can he bowl at the death like Natarajan? "I have been bowling at the death for Kerala for seven to eight years. I am confident about that. Also, I am working on my overall bowling. I would say hitting the length consistently is my main strength. I am also working hard on yorkers,'' he elaborated.

The India A player used the IPL to prepare for the season ahead. "During IPL, I was preparing myself for the domestic season, whether it was T20 or Ranji Trophy. We were not sure at that time which format we would play. Tamil Nadu has a talented bunch of bowlers who have performed whenever they got opportunities. I am excited to play with them. Having played in the TNCA league for six years, I know the players well and have a good rapport with them."

The lanky pacer cherishes his interaction with Glenn McGrath at MRF Pace Foundation. "His tips have always been valuable. He told me the importance of consistency and explained how important it was to keep the mind clear. Ever since I started following that, my game has improved. Plus, M Senthilnathan sir (chief coach at MRF) has made a big impact on my career. I have been working with him for almost eight years. His inputs on technique and strategy have helped a lot. Also, he has been a mentor during tough times," said Warrier.

The now Chennai-based bowler shares a good relationship with Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu. "I played for Take Solutions for one season. I know Vasu sir from there. Looking forward to working with him. He produced some very good results for the team last year. It's important to get some (practice) matches under the belt before the T20 tournament. Life was good during lockdown. I was able to spend time with family and work on my fitness, diet, and technique,'' signed off Warrier.