Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Score: Shadab Khan wins toss, opts to bat at Eden Park

Published: 18th December 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:28 PM

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

AUCKLAND: Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the first of three Twenty20 cricket internationals against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Shadhab is leading Pakistan for the first time in the absence of Babar Azam, who has been forced out of the tour after sustaining a broken thumb in training.

New Zealand is being led for the first time by Mitchell Santner. The allrounder was due to captain the team in the third T20 international against the West Indies on Nov. 30 but the match was rained out.

In Babar’s absence wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will open for Pakistan in partnership with Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali will bat at No. 3 ahead of Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab.

New Zealand named fast bowler Jacob Duffy to make his international debut. None of the players who played in the recent test series against the West Indies is available for the first match of the series.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

