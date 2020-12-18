Pink Test: Despite sloppy catching and Tim Paine resistance, bowlers fetch India precious lead

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: We know what this Indian attack is capable of. With runs on the board, they win you Tests 9 out of 10 times. They are used to toiling for hours and grinding the opposition on flat decks. And when they play abroad, they always give you the confidence that they can be relied upon to take 20 wickets. It is this force that makes India believe they can win Tests anywhere. Probably, it also makes the bowling unit more exciting to watch than the batters.

As India ended up taking a crucial 51-run lead to finish Day 2 effectively on 62/1, they had their bowlers to thank, who made up for some inexplicable catching. Winning the toss and ending up with just 244 is not what India had wanted. They were at least 60-70 runs short of the comfort zone. India needed their bowlers to strike as early as possible.

Australia had the opportunity to bat through the two day sessions and their plan was similar to India's on the first morning. Joe Burns and Matthew Wade came out looking to blunt the pink ball, so that it gets easier in the second session. They went about it for 14 overs as Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled just short of full length, which the openers had no trouble negotiating. CricViz data showed 39 per cent of India's length was short in the first 10 overs.

But this attack has shown they don't take time to adjust or find the right lengths. Here, they did it by the time Bumrah came back for a second spell. He had Wade plumb in front, then followed it by setting up Burns — pushing him to the back-foot and sending in a sucker punch, the yorker. Australia had Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in and it was always coming down to these two batsmen and India's attack.

By now, Shami had settled down and was troubling Labuschagne. The No 3 was lucky to take dinner unbeaten as Bumrah dropped him at fine-leg. After the break, Prithvi Shaw dropped him off Bumrah. Australia were getting lives, but not making the most of those, as the first 26 overs fetched only 42 runs for the loss of two wickets.

This is when Virat Kohli brought in Ashwin. He had a dual role — take wickets and also ensure Australia don't get runs easily. India would have been happy had he done one, but Ashwin did both. He deceived Smith with a straighter one that found the outside edge. The pressure was well and truly on Australia now.

Ashwin likes such situations. Travis Head and Cameron Green were taken care of without breaking much sweat as the off-spinner bowled 11 overs straight. Australia finished the second session at 92/5 with Labuschagne still surviving along with Tim Paine. India were in control, with the twilight session to make use of.

While Bumrah and Shami were on the mark, Umesh was straying at times. In-home conditions he is the third seamer, thanks to his reverse-swinging abilities and this was only his fourth Test overseas since 2018. On pitches with variable bounce, he has been handy and his dismissal of Labuschagne would have worried the hosts, as it kept low from a length where most balls missed the stumps. Pat Cummins was undone by a short ball. Australia were tottering at 111-7, which soon became 139-8.

Paine got a few freebies which he capitalised on in the company of Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to compile a well-made unbeaten 73 and help his team stage a brief recovery. From India's perspective, it could have been less, but let's not get too carried away.

Drop zone

One of the underlying themes of the ongoing series has been the Indians putting down chances at an alarming rate. That trend continues in Adelaide. A look at some of those missed chances...

Marnus Labuschagne

0 (1); 14.4 over

The toughest of all the offerings. A thick outside egde was dying by the time it reached a diving Wriddhiman Saha. The ball went under his gloves. It wouldn’t have carried to first slip, so Saha did the right thing. Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Total 16/1.

12 (14); 17.6 over

A top-edged pull seemed to be floating towards Bumrah’s hands near long-leg. He was more intent on catching and releasing the ball in one motion fearing he was closer to ropes. Bowler Mohammed

Shami.Total 31/2.

21 (27); 22.4 over

Another miscued pull took the top-edge and went towards square-leg where Prithvi Shaw was waiting. But he got his body shape wrong, wasn’t in control and was falling over trying to complete the catch. Bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Total 40/2

Tim Paine 26 (41) ; 54.5 over

Almost a carbon copy

of the Bumrah drop, just that Mayank Agarwal was a good 5-10 metres inside the area.

Paine tried to find the gap but did not succeed. Agawal

did not judge the trajectory, had to backtrack and stretch in the end. Hit his hands and went for four. Bowler Bumrah.

Total 111/7

Mitch Starc 12 (14); 58.6 over

With Starc going hard at everything, this was

bound to happen. Another miscued pull went above the ‘keeper’s head. Saha ran back, trying to settle himself to get underneath the ball. In the end, had to dive to hid left and only managed in parrying the ball. Bowler Bumrah

Total 134/7.