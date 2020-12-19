STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI AGM: Electoral Officer declares list of contesting candidates, Rajiv Shukla to take over as VP

Rajiv Shukla is set to take over as the new vice president of the Board n December 24 at the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad.

Published: 19th December 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 07:20 PM

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla is set to take over as VP of BCCI (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Electoral Officer on Saturday declaring the list of contesting candidates for the elections -- after no nomination application was withdrawn -- Rajiv Shukla is set to take over as the new vice president of the Board n December 24 at the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad.

The introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is set to be two major points of discussion at the meeting which has 23 points on the agenda.

The BCCI secretary informed the state bodies on Tuesday that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be the venue of the meeting. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on December 22 and the results will arrive on December 23, keeping an eye on the safety protocols.

In the mail, the secretary wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The Office Bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera.

"As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone's safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don't let our guard down.

"The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner."

The AGM was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

