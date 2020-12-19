STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector till 2023 WC

Wasim's first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed Muhammad Wasim's appointment as the chairman of the Pakistan men's national selection committee, while Saleem Yousuf has been confirmed as the chair of the PCB Cricket Committee.

To ensure consistency and continuity, both have been appointed till the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The appointments were approved by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.

Wasim's first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January, while the PCB Cricket Committee's first meeting will be held in Karachi in the lead-up to the first Test, which will start at the National Stadium from January 26.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in an official release: "We are delighted to confirm the appointments of two high-quality individuals as chair of the selection and PCB Cricket Committees. Both will serve for an initial three-year period till the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023."

The 43-year-old Wasim is presently head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, which is second on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last season, his side won the National T20 Cup and finished runners-up in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. By virtue of being the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim was a member of Misbah-ul-Haq's selection panel until November 30.

Wasim will assume charge following the conclusion of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whose five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 1, 2021.

"I have been very fortunate to have played with some of the finest cricketers and am confident that I will be able to execute those learnings in this challenging role. We have a busy 2021 ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfill our long-term ambitions. We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities," said Wasim.

