Shami suffers wrist injury, taken to hospital for scans

The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings on Saturday which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine.

Published: 19th December 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami, right, retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series against Australia was thrown into doubt on Saturday after he suffered a wrist injury in the opening Test here and found himself "unable to even lift his arm".

He has been taken to a hospital for scans.

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli revealed after the visitors succumbed to an eight-wicket loss.

The team's medical staff rushed in to his aid during the match and after some deliberation, Shami decided to walk back to the dressing room ending the visitors' innings in 21.2 overs.

After the physiotherapist applied, what looked like, a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but he didn't seem comfortable and decided against continuing.

India are now 0-1 down in the four-match series.

The two teams will meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli, who will head back home for the birth of his first child.

