STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test batting rankings: Virat Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Kohli gained two points for his half-century to get to 888 while Smith (911) lost 10 points in the table after scoring 1 and 1 in his two innings.

Published: 20th December 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli

Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India may have suffered an embarrassing defeat in the series-opener against Australia but its skipper Virat Kohli fractionally closed the gap with top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, following his 74-run knock in the first innings in Adelaide.

Kohli gained two points for his half-century to get to 888 while Smith (911) lost 10 points in the table after scoring 1 and 1 in his two innings.

Marnus Labuschagne's innings of 47 and 6 in the low-scoring match pushed him to a career-best 839 points in the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Australia skipper Tim Paine's player-of-the-match innings of 73 not out has lifted him to a career-best 33rd with 592 points.

His previous best was 45th in December of 2018.

Further down, Joe Burns' unbeaten 51 saw him move into 48th place, the first time he has been in the top 50 since 2016.

Spinner R Ashwin has now become India's top-ranked bowler after taking four wickets in Australia's first innings.

Ashwin, now ranked ninth, overtook pacer pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the Adelaide Test, was unchanged at number three in the all-rounders' list.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins gained six points for his seven-wicket haul as he moved from 904 to 910 for a comfortable lead over Stuart Broad in second place.

Cummins' pace colleague, Josh Hazelwood's figures of 5/8 in India's second innings helped him gain four spots and move back into the top five with 805 points, the first time since March 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia Steve Smith Virat Kohli test batsmen ranking
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp