India vs Australia 1st Test: 49204084041 is new India disaster mismanagement number

From New India at stumps on Day 2 to explorers of a new low in no time — a shellacking like this changes perceptions.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli (2/R) congratulates Australia's captain Tim Paine (2/L) on the third day of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are defeats that hurt. There are defeats that prick the pride. There are defeats that devastate. What happened in Adelaide on Saturday was all three. And it puts a question mark over something that was brewing for a while: This Indian cricket team represents New India, a vibrant concept built on confidence and belief that they can achieve what predecessors did not.

This was dealt a severe blow over a period of about 30 minutes, which saw Virat Kohli’s team collapse from a promising position to a catastrophic surrender in the first Test. From New India at stumps on Day 2 to explorers of a new low in no time — a shellacking like this changes perceptions.

ALSO READ | 'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score

Image of a fearless team unburdened by the past as portrayed by Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will take a permanent beating, unless India stage a dramatic comeback in the last three Tests. Confidence shaken, egos crushed and without Kohli, that will take some doing. 

Australia’s bowling was unbelievably accurate. It was a day when every good ball took the edge and carried to the wicketkeeper. India’s batsmen were not guilty of fishing outside off-stump — like they do normally when they lose overseas — and most of them succumbed to perfect deliveries.

But 36 all out is rare in 143 years of Test cricket, the lowest in this century and impossible to accept by all possible means. With this humiliating defeat disappears that utopia of New India. Not that India was ever a formidable side away from home consistently. But there were cries from responsible members of the contingent this team is different, better than those of the past. Half-an-hour in Adelaide on Saturday bins that claim forever. 

Lowest Test totals

(This century, 2000 onwards)
36 India vs Australia, 2020
38 Ireland vs England, 2019
43 Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2018
45 New Zealand vs South Africa, 2013
47 West Indies vs England, 2004

