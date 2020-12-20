STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injured Pakistan captain Babar Azam could miss first Test against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could miss the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui beginning December 26.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Recovering from a thumb injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam could miss the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui beginning December 26.

Babar, who has been Pakistan's top run-scorer across all three formats since last year, suffered a fracture in his thumb during a throw-down session in Queenstown on December 12 which ruled him out of the three-match T20 series.

"Babar is under rehab and has done some light training but whether he will be 100 percent match fit in time for the first test is a long shot," a source aware of the developments in New Zealand said.

Pakistan led by vice-captain Shadab Khan looked rusty as a team and lost the first T20 in Auckland on Friday.

Pakistan has also lost opener Imam-ul-Haq due to a thumb fracture who has been advised a 12-day rest.

Babar has also been given a 12-day rehab and rest period to be fit again but the source said the Pakistan captain's injury was taking time to heal and he was still unable to hold a bat properly.

The source said Babar and Imam will have scans on their injuries on December 25 and if the fractures heal then Babar could take a risk for the first test but it will depend on how fit he is at that time.

The Pakistan squad had to undergo an extended 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch after around 10 players tested positive for the COVID-19 with four diagnosed as historical cases and six new infections.

If Babar is not fit in time for the first Test, wicketkeeper-batman Muhammad Rizwan will lead the side as he was named Test vice-captain before the tour.

