Afghanistan gets land for new cricket stadium, eyes hosting international matches

Published: 21st December 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a cricket ground use for representational purpose only

By PTI

KABUL: Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Farhan Yusefzai is confident of bringing international matches to the country in the near future after securing land for a new stadium here, having played most of their 'home' games in India so far.

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday allocated more than two acres of land in Alokhail area of Kabul for the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium.

"With the construction of this ground, we will be able to host international cricket and our people will watch international players playing at their ground in the centre of the capital Kabul," Yusefzai was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

It is major breakthrough in the strife-torn country's quest to start hosting international cricket matches.

''Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium.

I express my special thanks to Mr. President who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players.

"After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with best quality," he said.

According to the report, the stadium will include "a five-star guest house, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, canopies for crowd, health clinic, mosque, car parking, administrative block and other such facilities".

The stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators.

Since getting full membership from the ICC a few years ago, Afghanistan has hosted all its 'home' matches at neutral venue India, mostly in Dehradun and Greater Noida.

