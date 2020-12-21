STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid outbreak in Sydney may force Melbourne to host third Test too

The last time India played at the MCG in 2018, they won by 137 runs.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane, MCG

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India for the third time in Tests at Melbourne on Saturday

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney, Melbourne that is hosting the Boxing Day Test this weekend, has emerged as a likely venue for the third Test too. The fourth Test will go ahead as per schedule in Brisbane. It is understood that the Indian team, which lands in Melbourne on Tuesday, has already been informed about the potential change in plan. A confirmation is expected soon.

The recent outbreak in New South Wales has led to Cricket Australia (CA) making contingency plans and it is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was appraised of the situation on Monday. With NSW imposing certain restrictions on movement, CA had to airlift opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott from Sydney last Saturday. They will join the rest of their teammates at Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Boxing Day Test: With Virat Kohli not around, Australia will come hard at India

According to BCCI sources, under the prevailing circumstances, CA believes it won't be safe to go ahead with the New Year's Test in Sydney, which is scheduled to start on January 7. Though the BCCI was told initially that a call on Sydney will be taken later as the Test is still two weeks away, things seem to have changed drastically in the last 24 hours. Initially, there were talks of swapping the Brisbane and Sydney Tests, but even that seems to have changed as there is no guarantee that the situation will improve by then. 

If the Test takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the possibility of playing in front of empty stands is high. As a result, Melbourne could host back-to-back Tests. 

"The CA feels Melbourne is a safe option under the circumstances because the safety of the players and the staff is paramount. They are in regular touch with the BCCI and the venue should be finalised soon," a board official told The New Indian Express

ALSO READ | Shatterday at Adelaide: Pride pricked, hearts broken and a Test lost in devastating manner

If this happens, it will be a huge turnaround for Melbourne, as before the tour began there were concerns about playing the Boxing Day Test in the city. Back then, the state of Victoria was hit by Covid-19 and CA was even looking at Sydney and Adelaide as potential venues to host the Boxing Day Test. 

The shift in venues is something the Indian team won't mind as the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been on the slower side in recent years. It could also open the door for them to play two spinners. The last time India played at the MCG in 2018, they won by 137 runs.

Rohit Sharma stranded?

Importantly, the current situation puts a question mark over Rohit Sharma's participation in the third Test as he is undergoing quarantine in Sydney.

Rohit reached Sydney on December 16 and his quarantine period will end only on December 30. With other states in Australia closing their borders to NSW, it remains to be seen how he will join the rest of his teammates in Melbourne. 

