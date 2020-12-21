STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Playing 360 degrees can sometimes lead to downfall, says Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert said he learned from those errors and added the batsmen should actually play the '360 degree' shot when there have been a few dot balls.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HAMILTON: New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert is famous for hitting the ball in different parts of the ground, but the wicket-keeper batsman feels like having a lot of shots can sometimes result in the downfall as well.

Seifert had missed a scoop shot at Eden Park last year against Chris Jordan. The England bowler anticipated the scoop shot coming and bowled a wide yorker away from Siefert's reach.

The Kiwi player said he learned from those errors and added the batsmen should actually play the '360 degree' shot when there have been a few dot balls.

"Being able to play 360 [degrees] -- sometimes a lot of shots are going through your head, which can be a downfall as well. So, I think it was big learning that I got off to a good start, but I didn't really push through," ESPNcricinfo quoted Seifert as saying.

"So, it's just a matter of standing still and reacting. You know when you need to bring those shots out like tonight (Sunday) there were a few dots balls that built up, so I knew it was the right time and right option," he added.

Seifert's unbeaten 84-run knock had helped New Zealand gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after Tim Southee's four-wicket haul.

The right-handed batsman said he was one good ball away from firing on all cylinders against Pakistan in the second T20I. He admitted that the Kiwis innings got stuck in the middle for a little amount of time but it was one good ball needed to unleash the beast in him.

"There was a tricky little period when Kane [Williamson] came in. But, you know in T20 cricket if you just ride that wave, the tough little period could just be one or two overs. Then you get one good ball out of the middle -- that gets your innings underway," Seifert said.

Chasing 164, New Zealand got off to a quickfire start as openers Martin Guptill and Seifert put on 35 runs in just 21 balls.

However, Pakistan came back strongly as Faheem Ashraf dismissed Guptill (21) in the fourth over of the innings.

Skipper Williamson then joined Seifert in the middle but the latter did not let the momentum drop for the hosts.

At the halfway mark, New Zealand was sitting comfortably at 91/1, with just 73 runs away from the victory. In the end, Williamson and Seifert guided Kiwis to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan.

New Zealand and Pakistan will now lock horns in the dead rubber on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand vs Pakistan New Zealand vs Pakistan Series New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI Series Tim Seifert
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp