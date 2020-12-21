TN spinner Rahil Shah announces domestic retirement

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Rahil Shah has retired from domestic cricket. The 35-year-old, who represented Uttarakhand last season, represented Tamil Nadu for the greater part of his career. Rahil said he could not stay away from his family for long after his father passed away last year. He will continue to play in the senior division league of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for Vijay CC and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 tournament.

"Due to circumstances, I had to make this decision. My father passed away last year and I felt it will be difficult for me and my family if I travel for six-seven months since I was playing as a professional for another state," said Rahil, who took 112 wickets in 33 first-class games. "We run a family business. I might have to lend a helping hand at some point."

Rahil also represented Tamil Nadu in T20s and one-dayers. He was instrumental in the team winning Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy in 2017, where he picked up 16 and six wickets, respectively.

The player who started his Tamil Nadu career in 2011 was first spotted by the current state coach D Vasu. "It was an honour to have represented Tamil Nadu. It felt great because I had not played any age group cricket. Also, it was a different experience to play for Uttarakhand. The pressure was different because the local players looked up to me," said Rahil.

"I thank Vasu sir, who first gave me a chance to play for Alwarpet CC. I also thank Rocky Raghavendra and my friend K Anand, who gave me an opportunity to play for Parry's Sports and Recreation Club in the first division, which was a second start to my career." Rahil also expressed his gratitude to India Cements for their support.

Rahil said playing for Board President's XI against Australia in 2017 was the highlight of his career. "I take pride in my performance against Mumbai (7/34 in Ranji Trophy, his best in first-class cricket). But to play for the Board President's XI against the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner has to be the finest moment of my career,'' he said.



