Will BCCI discuss conflict at AGM?

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are murmurs in the BCCI corridors that its president Sourav Ganguly has entered into several endorsement deals that amount to conflict of interest. At least two brands he is associated with are direct rivals of the BCCI's own sponsors. But it remains to be seen if the matter is discussed at the annual general meeting on December 24.

Going strictly by the letter of the law, the deals Ganguly has got into may not be illegal. And it's likely that he has taken legal opinion before signing up. The question that arises is more about ethics than legalities. At this point in time, not many of the state associations seem keen to question if what the president is doing crosses ethical lines.

"He (Ganguly) is smart enough and I'm sure he took legal advice before deciding to enter into an agreement with these companies. More importantly, the general body of BCCI can discuss this if somebody raises the point but it can't take a decision on this. Only the ombudsman can decide if there is a conflict of interest or not. Our association will not question this," said the official of a state association.

Some other associations this newspaper spoke to also said they would not be raising this point at the AGM. Rather, they would like to know about the distribution of funds.

"We will request the BCCI for a schedule of when funds will be released. This will help us plan better," said the secretary of another state association. However, there are 34 state associations and it cannot be ascertained if anyone is planning to ask questions about Ganguly.

This does not mean that all state associations think Ganguly's endorsements or business associations are above questioning. But they are not willing to go public with their opinion. At least two associations said they do not want to ruffle feathers and get into trouble.

"Whether Ganguly's business deals violate conflict of interest rules is secondary. The BCCI president's position is such that there should be no room for such talks. Going by rules, his association with JSW (Ganguly is brand ambassador of JSW Cement. JSW owns IPL franchise Delhi Capitals) could be a violation of rules. But then, we are not going to say this at the AGM," said the head of another association.



