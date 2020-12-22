STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Injured Mohammed Shami unlikely to play first Test against England

The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling hand during the series-opening day/night Test against Australia in Adelaide last week.

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami, right, retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia. (Photo | AP)

India's Mohammed Shami, right, retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Injured pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture.

The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling hand during the series-opening day/night Test against Australia in Adelaide last week.

Shami was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings last Saturday, which ended at a record lowest score of 36 for nine at the Adelaide Oval.

He was taken to a hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture.

"He is not likely to play the first Test versus England as rest and rehab will take six weeks. Once the plaster is off, he will do his rehab at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru)," a BCCI source told PTI.

Already ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia, Shami left for India on Tuesday.

India's home series against England begins on February 5, with the first of the four Tests scheduled to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shami has been one of India's most lethal weapons in recent years and his absence will certainly weaken the team's bowling attack.

During the team's last tour of Australia in 2018-19 when it created history by winning the country's first Test series Down Under, Shami performed admirably and ended with 16 wickets.

After he took the blow, the team's medical staff rushed in to his aid and after some deliberation, the player decided to walk back to the dressing room.

After team physiotherapist Nitin Patel applied what looked like a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but didn't seem comfortable and decided against continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami injury India vs England England Test Series
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp