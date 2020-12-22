STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's not just about should Steve Smith take over, it's about what's best overall: Cricket Australia chairman

Earl Eddings has said former skipper Steve Smith isn't the only option for the team when it comes to selecting the future captain.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has said former skipper Steve Smith isn't the only option for the team when it comes to selecting the future captain.

Smith was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa. The right-handed batsman returned to competitive cricket during the ICC World Cup 2019. However, Smith's captaincy ban ended only in March this year and the 31-year-old cricketer is now eligible to lead Australia.

"First of all we've got three great captains in Meg, Aaron and Tim. We've got some great young leaders coming through. So it's not just about should Steve take over, it's about what's best overall," ESPNcrcinfo quoted Eddings as saying.

Eddings praised Smith for his captaincy stint but said the management is not stuck with one name as they have given a number of players an opportunity to lead the side in the past few years.

"Steve's a great young man and he was a good captain when he was there. Like any succession, there's planning in place. Have we sat down as a board specifically to discuss the next captain? No, we haven't," said Eddings.

"But I think over a period of time we've given a range of people options to be vice-captain, Matthew Wade was already vice-captain, so we're seeing that and it gives us an opportunity to look at the future leaders of Australian cricket," he added.

When Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was sidelined from the second T20I against due to an injury, wicket-keeper batsman Mathew Wade led the hosts.

Similarly in Test, Tim Paine led Australia from the front during the pink-ball match against India.

On the second day of the first Test, Australia was left reeling at 110-7 when the final three wickets managed to add 80 more runs and skipper Tim Paine played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs to help take the hosts closer to India's first innings total.

Smith said Paine will take a lot of confidence from the first Test. He also highlighted how Paine played his part batting at number seven for Australia.

"He will take a lot of confidence from his game the other day. He took the games on and was scoring on good rate and that changes the momentum there," said Smith during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"We have always known, Tim had such a good ability with the bat and he is getting better. That's also part of his job, a wicket-keeper at number seven taking the game on and playing according to the situation," he added.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Earl Eddings Steve Smith Cricket Australia Australia Cricket Australia Captain
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp