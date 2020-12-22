STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma smashed joint fastest T20I hundred

Three years ago, on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Three years ago, on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka.

Rohit completed his century in just 35 balls and played an innings of 118 runs. His knock was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Interestingly, South Africa batsman David Miller had also brought up his hundred in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom a few weeks prior to Rohit's milestone.

The 32-year-old guided the team to a massive total of 260/5 after being asked to bat first at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. KL Rahul also played a quickfire knock of 89 off 49 balls.

India then restricted the visitors to 172 all out. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three.

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit is second on the charts of leading run-scorers in the history of T20Is. India skipper Virat Kohli has scored most runs in the shortest format of the game while the same has been achieved by Martin Guptill for New Zealand.

Earlier in the month, Shikhar Dhawan became India's third-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game after surpassing both former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhawan has 1,669 runs in T20Is and is only behind skipper Kohli and Rohit. KL Rahul is at the sixth spot in the leading run-scorers' list for India with 1542 runs under his belt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Record Rohit Sharma T20 Record
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp