Abu Dhabi T10: Maratha Arabians and Deccan Gladiators lead two groups

The draw has placed last year's champions Maratha Arabians against Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors.

Published: 23rd December 2020 03:30 PM

Abu Dhabi T10 league (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Eight teams have drawn battle lines through a live team draw for the Abu Dhabi T10 league. An exciting line-up placed the teams into two groups for them to battle it out for the upcoming season of the league when they meet at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from January 28 to February 6.

The draw has placed last year's champions Maratha Arabians against Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors -- the Champions of 2018 edition in Group A, while last year's runners up Deccan Gladiators will fight Qalandars, the 2nd Qualifier in last year's Super League, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils in their group stage league matches for pole position in the Super League.

Each of the four teams will play three matches -- six in each group in the group stage.

A total of 12 matches will be held in the group stage, followed by 12 more matches in Super League to determine the line-up in the Super League in which the top two ranks as Qualifiers while 3rd and 4th fight out as Eliminators. A total of 28 matches will be played in a span of ten days -- in which the world's top international cricketers will participate.

Backed by Emirates Cricket Board and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, the Abu Dhabi T10 is a UAE home-grown innovation that is making cricket more popular across the world. A 90-minute match, the ten-over format is ideally suited for the Olympics.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder & Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10, said: "I am delighted at the outcome of the draw for this edition. This year's icon players and retained players make every team well balanced, and this is bound to produce tough competition."

During the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, 29 matches produced 5,989 runs with 800 boundaries and 259 wickets taken in ten days.

Haroon Lorgat, Director Strategy and Development, Abu Dhabi T10, said: "This draw brings excitement to the teams and now they can start working out their squad formation. I am astounded at the potential of T10 cricket and its attraction to grow the game."

