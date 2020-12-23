STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Shankar named deputy

The team will be without the services of seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, who are away in Australia on national duty.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. (File | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu senior state selection committee, led by S Vasudevan, met at the MA Chidambaram stadium and selected 20 players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Tamil Nadu begin their campaign at Kolkata on Jan 10. Dinesh Karthik has been reappointed as skipper of the side, with Vijay Shankar his deputy.

The team was selected based on what the selectors saw during the practice matches played on Tuesday and Wednesday. "The team has a good mixture of experience and youth in its ranks. We did not need much time to pick the team as we pencilled down the players' (names) during the practice games,'' said S Vasudevan, chairman of the selection committee.

There are three wicketkeepers in Karthik, N Jagadeesan and KB Arun Karthik in the twenty-member squad. "Dinesh Karthik will be keeping. Jagadeesan is the second wicketkeeper, while we have picked Arun Karthik purely as a batsman,'' clarified Vasudevan.

The former Ranji Trophy-winning captain was impressed by the talent pool in the state. "We (selectors) were very happy to watch the players in action. Some of them had not played competitive cricket for a long time, few came back from injuries. Sonu Yadav bowled well in the practice games, Aswin Crist, making a comeback after injury was impressive, also Sandeep Warrier,'' opined the former left-arm spinner with 214 first-class wickets.

Shankar who was injured during the IPL, has recovered well. They will be without the services of R Ashwin, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar who are in Australia. Varun Chakravarthy, who is yet to recover from his shoulder injury, is also not there, so it is a wonderful opportunity for youngsters to make an impression.

"I am very satisfied with the team we have. It covers all the bases. It is a wonderful opportunity for youngsters to make a mark as some players are not available as they are in Australia. The wickets in Kolkata will help seamers and we have five quality medium-pacers in our ranks,'' said D Vasu, chief coach of the Tamil Nadu team.

"The team has a fair amount of young players as the format is all about youth. Among the batters, youngsters like Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Hari Nishaanth and Shahrukh Khan were impressive and all of them will get opportunities to play. We should do well in the tournament. It all boils down to whether our boys play to potential,'' added the former NCA coach.

Team: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, Aswin Crist, L Suryapprakash, RS Jaganath Sinivas, R Sonu Yadav, J Kousik, G Periyasamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu cricket team Vijay Shankar
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp