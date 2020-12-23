STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I learn from Ashwin when touring India: Nathan Lyon

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:55 AM

India's Ravi Ashwin sends down a delivery as Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) looks on during the second day of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: While the rivalry of the Test series between India and Australia this time was built around their pace attacks, both Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin were also expected to dazzle and play important roles for their respective teams. Lyon and Ashwin are premier off-spinners in Test cricket and both have over 350 wickets respectively.

Lyon on Wednesday said he cannot compare himself to Ashwin as they are different bowlers with some similarities. He added that he tries to learn from Ashwin when he tours India.

"I think Ashwin is a world class bowler. I have watched him a lot especially when I have gone over to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn from him. But he is a very cagey bowler. He has got a lot of variations, the way he changes his pace," said Lyon.

"He is a very talented bowler. That's for sure. We are similar in a way. We are different as well. I can't compare myself to him. I think his record speaks for his own. So yeah, hats off to him," he added.

Earlier during the first Test, Ashwin had also praised Lyon and said that they are two different bowlers.

Australia, who won the first Test by eight wickets at the Adelaide Oval, will look to extend their lead in the ongoing four-match series when they next face India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

