BCCI has decided to terminate my employment: GM KVP Rao

KVP Rao thanked the BCCI state associations for helping in the organisation of domestic games, including the 2018-19 season wherein more than 2000 games were played.

Published: 24th December 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) GM KVP Rao has been asked to leave and Rao thanked the board for giving him an opportunity to contribute to the gentleman's game in the country. He also said that it was the best day of his life as the termination will provide him ample opportunities to further his professional skills elsewhere.

In a mail sent to state associations, accessed by ANI, Rao wrote: "This mail is to inform you all that BCCI has decided to terminate my employment on 22nd Dec 2020, the best day of my life as this termination will provide me ample opportunities to further my professional skills elsewhere."

He also thanked the BCCI state associations for helping in the organisation of domestic games, including the 2018-19 season wherein more than 2000 games were played.

"I was the beneficiary of unstinted support from the office bearers and the employees of the state associations which really went a long way in delivering successfully whatever assignment was given to me. Delivering a successful domestic season 2018-19, more than 2000 matches, without support of the state associations unimaginable and next to impossible," he further wrote.

He further wrote how he had always tried to be honest to the job handed to him. "I tried to be very honest with my work and feel proud that I could contribute, whatever little way, in managing the assignments that were given to me by the BCCI, which includes two ICC World Cups hosted by India in 2013 (Women's World Cup) and 2016 (ICC T20 World Cup Men and Women) as Tournament Operations Manager. Needless to mention that both the events have been conducted very successfully and professionally. I have learnt a lot during these 10 years which will serve me well in future," he said.

