BCCI to compensate ICC for T20 World Cup tax

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI is willing to compensate the International Cricket Council (ICC), if the central government does not grant tax exemption for the T20 World Cup to be played in India in October-November next year. This was among the matters decided at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Also, IPL matches are likely to be played in more cities, not just the eight the franchises are based out of.

It was learnt that questions surrounding BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's possible violation of conflict of interest rules were not raised at the meeting, which lasted about three hours.

The meeting approved increasing the age cap for domestic umpires from 55 to 60, compensation for players and match officials for domestic matches not played because of the pandemic and raised medical insurance for former players from Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh.

Tax exemption for ICC events has been a thorny issue between the BCCI and ICC. For the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this was not granted and the ICC deducted nearly Rs 300 crore from the BCCI's share of the world body's revenue for taxes it paid. For the event scheduled next year, the BCCI has approached the government for tax exemption. There has been no decision yet. The ICC has asked BCCI to clarify this before December 31.

ALSO READ | Bishan Singh Bedi's outburst and the politics of statues at sports venues

"Since the T20 World Cup is a premier event in international cricket, the BCCI wants to host it. The matter is under consideration of the central government. But even if the exemption is not granted, BCCI will go ahead and compensate the ICC by foregoing that specific amount from its share of the ICC's revenue," said a state association president, who attended the meeting.

Following a suggestion from the Saurashtra Cricket Association, the BCCI decided to consider having IPL matches at more venues. At present, only the eight city franchises are from host games, with a few exceptions here and there. Under the new proposal, more cities will be given at least a match each. This will, however, depend on the Covid-19 situation. The general body approved including two more teams in the IPL from 2022.

Compensation for players

It was decided that for domestic matches not held due to the pandemic, players and match officials will be given 50 per cent compensation. The BCCI has decided to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from January 10-31. The fate of Ranji Trophy - the main source of income for players and officials - will be decided sometime next month.



Other decisions

BCCI to back ICC's decision to have T20 cricket at the 2028 Olympics

Women's tournaments (senior & U-19) and men's age-group events (U-23, U-19, U-16) will be held during IPL

Rajiv Shukla officially and unanimously elected vice-president

Brijesh Patel continues as IPL Governing Council chairman

Sourav Ganguly to represent BCCI in ICC Board, Jay Shah in Chief Executive Committee

Apex Council to consider having women's Test matches

