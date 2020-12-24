I'm glad India, not us, are feeling the stress over Christmas: Aussie coach Justin Langer

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some 22 hours before the start of the Boxing Day Test, the mood in the two camps couldn't be more different. India have to make at least two changes and are said to be contemplating as many as five changes, including handing debuts to two.

The hosts? Two days before the start of the second Test in Melbourne, head coach Justin Langer was confident enough to predict that they would go in with an unchanged side unless 'something happens'. "At this stage, unless something happens over the next few days — and it can happen in the world we live in — we'll go in with the same XI."

Considering the visitors are in such a tight spot due to the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami, does that give the Australians, who are leading the three-match series 1-0, an upper hand of sorts? "It gives us an advantage but we need to keep working."

When asked to comment on what he would have said if he was in the Indian coach Ravi Shastri's shoes, he said: “None of my business. I have had enough stresses. I empathise with the opposition... I know what it feels like. If India are feeling any stress, I'm glad they are and not us over Christmas.”

Even if all the stakeholders put out all the stops to ensure that the tradition of a Boxing Day Test would continue amid the pandemic, things have obviously changed because of the bio-bubble. For starters, Langer will be without his family for the first time in 50 years. "It's the first time in 50 years I have been without my family. And I am not great with presents, I'm not buying myself any presents. It's going to be nice having all the guys together. There's a number of players and the staff who are without their families this year. It's one of the sacrifices we have to make in 2020. It's not ideal but it is what it is. There's such an amazing feeling within this team."

Though that's a bit of a downer, the southpaw hopes that the crowd, the 30,000 who will be inside the G, will drum up the atmosphere. "It was not that long ago that we wondered whether we would have a Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. "Being at the MCG, it is just an amazing stadium. There's so much hype about the Boxing Day. The boys love playing here. The Indians, a lot of them have probably dreamed of playing a Boxing Day Test match, and 30,000 is better than none. It's not the same as 90,000, but I'm sure the 30,000 who come in will certainly provide the atmosphere we love about the Boxing Day Test match."

In 2018, more than 70,000 walked through the turnstile to watch Cheteshwar Pujara blunt the attack on the first morning before Jasprit Bumrah took 9/86 over two innings to help them to a 137-run win. Right now, that will be the ultimate dream for the players in the Indian side.