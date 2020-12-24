Jay Shah's BCCI Secretary's XI beats Sourav Ganguly's BCCI President's XI in friendly match

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, scored an unbeaten 53 and took a wicket but his effort for the BCCI President's XI went in vain as the BCCI Secretary's XI led by Jay Shah won by 28 runs a friendly match at Motera Stadium here on Wednesday.

The BCCI Secretary's XI scored 128/3 while batting first, with Jaydev Shah scoring 38 and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin scoring 37 off 22 balls. Ganguly's solitary wicket of the match was that of Shah.

The BCCI organised the match a day before its annual general body meeting that is to be held on Thursday.

BCCI Secretary's XI: 128/3 in 12 overs (Jaydev Shah 38, Mohammad Azharuddin 37; Mrinal Oza 1/13) beat BCCI President's XI 100/4 in 12 overs (Sourav Ganguly 53 not out, Shreejeet Nair 10; Jay Shah 2/39) by 28 runs