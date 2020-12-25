Former England batsman John Edrich passes away at 83

By ANI

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that former batsman John Edrich has passed away at the age of 83.

Edrich, a left-handed batsman, scored more than 5,000 runs for England during 77 Tests spanning 13 years between 1963 and 1976. He also captained England in one Test.

He scored three superb Test centuries at the Home of Cricket during his wonderful career. He was also the Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club.

The ECB is saddened to learn of the passing of former England batsman John Edrich, at the age of 83.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) December 25, 2020

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman -- one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England. His duels with some of the world's best fast bowlers were legendary, and it's a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth-highest Test score by an English batsman. He will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."Edrich played county cricket for Surrey and accumulated more than 39,000 first-class runs during his career. The flag over the Micky Stewart Members' Pavilion at the Oval will fly at half-mast this Christmas to mark his passing.

Last year Surrey fans all over the world voted for Edrich to open the batting alongside Sir Jack Hobbs in the Club's 'Greatest XI', selected to mark the 175th Anniversary of Surrey CCC.

Paying tribute, Surrey CCC Chairman Richard Thompson, said: "John Edrich was truly one of the greatest players to ever play for our club and his passing is an incredibly sad moment for us all. From watching his brave and charismatic batting to sitting alongside him in our committee room and learning about the game, to have been able to call John a friend was a high honour.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to offer our condolences to all of John's friends, family and fans across the world -- both inside and outside the game," he added.