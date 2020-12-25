STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Proteas squad to make anti-racism gesture before start of Boxing Day Test

The South Africa Test squad will make an anti-racism gesture when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first Test on Saturday.

Published: 25th December 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher

South Africa coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CENTURION: The South Africa Test squad will make an anti-racism gesture when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first Test on Saturday.

Proteas coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher confirmed that the South Africa team has decided to voice their support for inclusion after the interim board had issued a statement of concern over the team not taking a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

"We've had a lot of discussions since we've come into the bubble about this, especially after what the board statement was and the guys have come up with a meaningful gesture. That's something the players will share with everyone before match day," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

In November, ahead of the England series, South African players didn't take a knee for the BLM movement, however, the Proteas squad wore a black armband to show solidarity with the fight against gender-based violence and in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

South Africa's cricket governing body was disappointed that the side didn't join other international teams such as New Zealand, West Indies, and England in their anti-racism stand.

"We appreciate the board isn't looking to compel the team into doing anything one way or the other and that they are happy to allow the team to go through their process and come up with something meaningful to them," said Boucher.

"We are happy to engage further with them and what they would like to discuss at a more appropriate time," he added.

Earlier this year, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Following this, Cricket South Africa (CSA), its board of directors and executive committee had reaffirmed their support towards the BLM movement, and its relevance in South Africa.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa vs Sri Lanka South Africa vs Sri Lanka First Test South Africa vs Sri Lanka Boxing Day Test Anti Racism racism Racism In Cricket
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp