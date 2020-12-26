Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn ruled out for six matches due to hamstring injury

By ANI

BRISBANE: Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn on Saturday was ruled out of his side's six matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a hamstring injury. ESPNCricinfo reported that Lynn had injured his hamstring while running for a catch during the warm-ups ahead of the Heat's match against the Adelaide Strikers on December 23.

The opening batsman had pulled up sore and he then limped off the field immediately and had to be replaced in the line-up as the bat-flip had already taken place. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, scans then revealed a low-grade hamstring strain and as a result, Lynn will now target a return on January 14 against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Heat's England recruit Lewis Gregory has come out of his 14-day quarantine after arriving from South Africa earlier in December. Brisbane Heat is currently at the bottom of the BBL standings. The side has suffered defeats in all their three matches.

The side will next take on Hobart Hurricanes in the tournament on Sunday at Brisbane.