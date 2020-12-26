STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Boxing Day Test: Ravichandran Ashwin's double blow reduce Australia to 65/3 at lunch

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.

Published: 26th December 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE:  Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike helped India reduce Australia to 65 for 3 on the opening session of the Boxing Day Test, here on Saturday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/7 in 8 overs) struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck as the batsman nicked a delivery the just moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over when Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge and Jadeja holding on to the catch despite a collision with an onrushing debutant Shubman Gill.

An over later, Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was again on the money, this time accounting for the big fish Steve Smith (0) as he got one that was tossed and the former skipper tried to glance one only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully.

At the break, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 28 in the company of Travis Head (4 not out).

Labuschagne did hit some good shots but also looked a bit edgy in between.

He survived a leg before decision when Ashwin trapped him with flight but the Umpires Review showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

Brief Scores: Australia 65/3 (Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuchagne 26 batting, R Ashwin 2/17, Jasprit Bumrah 1/7) vs India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
australia Boxing Day Test India Ravichandran Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp