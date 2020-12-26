STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Conflict of interest plaints on national selector Abey Kuruvilla, Mumbai Cricket Association chief

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association ex-member Sanjeev Gupta has alleged that Kuruvilla's conflict of interest centres around his role of also being the Sports Director of the DY Patil Academy.

Published: 26th December 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

National selector Abey Kuruvilla (L) and Mumbai Cricket Association chief Vijay Patil

National selector Abey Kuruvilla (L) and Mumbai Cricket Association chief Vijay Patil (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed against newly-appointed national selector Abey Kuruvilla by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta. The complaint against the former pacer has been lodged with the BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain.

Gupta has alleged that Kuruvilla's conflict of interest centres around his twin roles of being the Sports Director of the DY Patil Academy and a national selector.

Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, was on Thursday named in the national selection panel by the Board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

A similar complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed by Gupta against Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil. Patil was elected as the president of the MCA in October last year when the elections of the association were held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DY Patil Academy Abey Kuruvilla Sanjeev Gupta DK Jain Mumbai Cricket Association Vijay Patil
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp