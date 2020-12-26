STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Shane Warne praises MCG wicket and Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy

Over the last few years, MCG has seen few draws being played out and the pitch at the ground has been subjected to severe criticism.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (L) and Indian team celebrate the dismissal of of Australia's Tim Paine on Day 1 of Boxing Day Test match

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (L) and Indian team celebrate the dismissal of of Australia's Tim Paine on Day 1 of Boxing Day Test. (File photos| PTI and AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia spinner and spin wizard Shane Warne on Saturday praised the groundstaff at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for producing what he calls, "best wicket at the MCG" for a long time.

Warne's remarks came as the first day of the ongoing second Test between India and Australia saw 11 wickets falling for 231 runs. India was asked to bowl first by Australia on the first day of the second Test, and the visitors displayed a spirited bowling performance to bundle out the hosts for just 195.

"What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead by @ajinkyarahane88! Can India bat all day," tweeted Warne.

Over the last few years, MCG has seen few draws being played out and the pitch at the ground has been subjected to severe criticism. The pitch was even rated "poor" by the ICC after the 2018 Ashes Test between England and Australia ended as a draw. The match had seen just 24 wickets falling over the course of five days. Melbourne Tests are being played on drop-in pitches since the dawn of the 21st century

With the Indian bowlers once again stealing the show, it was a test of facing 11 overs of quality pace bowling for the batsmen in the closing stages of the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. While Shubman Gill came out with flying colours, having hit an unbeaten 38-ball 28, Mayank Agarwal failed to stand up and get counted as he fell for a duck.

At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. For Australia, it was Mitchell Starc who picked the lone wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/14 from four overs.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three to send the hosts packing for 195. For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a knock of 48.

