STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia Boxing Day test: Smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane, says V Sehwag

Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the opening day of the second Test and ended the hosts' first innings on 195.

Published: 26th December 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag (L) and Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane appeals successfully for the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green

Virender Sehwag (L) and Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane appeals successfully for the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green. (Photo| AP and PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: 'Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements' from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the opening day of the second Test and ended the hosts' first innings on 195. Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in his elements as he picked three wickets, including the all-important wicket of batting mainstay Steve Smith. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also bowled a brilliant spell, scalping two wickets.

"Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered. Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND," Sehwag tweeted.

India suffered an early blow after Mitchell Starc dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the first over. But after that Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara tackled the hosts' lethal attack well to ensure they do not lose more wickets. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

Praising bowlers' performance, Harbhajan Singh said he is backing India to get 300 runs on board. "Superb bowling display @ashwinravi99 @Jaspritbumrah93 #mohammadsiraj backing our boys to get 300 runs on board .. Go well team India @BCCI," Harbhajan tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane india vs australia Harbhajan Singh boxing day Boxing Day score
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp