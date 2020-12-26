STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day in 2003: Virender Sehwag smashed 195 against Australia on Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

It was the third Test of India's tour of Australia in 2003/04 and Sehwag opened the innings with Aakash Chopra and smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park.

Published: 26th December 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Virender Sehwag lofts a ball for six runs on the first day of the 3rd Test match at the MCG on December 2003

Indian batsman Virender Sehwag lofts a ball for six runs on the first day of the 3rd Test match at the MCG on December 2003. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As India bundled Australia for 195 on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, an interesting fact came to the fore. Exactly 17 years back on this day, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag had hit exactly 195 against the hosts at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day -- December 26.

It was the third Test of India's tour of Australia in 2003/04 and Sehwag opened the innings with Aakash Chopra and smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park. His 195-run knock came off 233 balls, studded with five sixes and 25 fours.

Sehwag missed out on the double ton by just five runs, but guided India to 366 in the first innings after India opted to bat first.

For Australia, Ricky Ponting suppressed Sehwag's knock as the former went on to score a double ton and also his highest score in Test cricket. Ponting amassed 257 runs as he spent 590 minutes at the crease troubling the visiting bowlers. Opener Matthew Hayden also scored 136 runs and helped his side to post a gigantic total of 558.

Indian batting collapsed in the second innings as Steve Waugh-led side bundled them for 286 and later chased down 95 runs to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Coming back to the ongoing Boxing Day Test at MCG which is also the 100th longest format game between the two teams, India had the upper hand on the opening day. The visitors bundled Australia for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin shared seven wickets between them. With the Indian bowlers once again stealing the show, it was a test of facing 11 overs of quality pace bowling for the batsmen in the closing stages of the opening day.

While Shubman Gill came out with flying colours, having hit an unbeaten 38-ball 28, Mayank Agarwal failed to stand up and get counted as he fell for a duck. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing Day 2003 Virender Sehwag India vs Australia India vs Australia 2003 Melbourne Cricket Ground
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp