Selector’s job is thankless: Debasis Mohanty

Excerpts from a conversation with the former medium-pacer, who played two Tests and 45 ODIs...

Published: 26th December 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Debasis Mohanty

Debasis Mohanty

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Debasis Mohanty is a colossal figure in Odisha cricket. First international cricketer from the state, he has now become the first from Odisha to make it to the national senior selection committee. Excerpts from a conversation with the former medium-pacer, who played two Tests and 45 ODIs...

When will the new committee start working?
First of all, I say thanks to the BCCI and Odisha Cricket Association. The first assignment of the committee is to select the squad for the England series coming up in February. There will be four Tests, three ODI and five T20Is.

Selectors end up being criticised a lot of times. Your comments?
A selector’s job is a thankless job. In my opinion, you cannot satisfy each and every person.  Being selectors, there is pressure on us. As a team, we will take all possible steps to ensure that we do not miss out on any talent.

What will be the parameters to catch the attention of the selectors?
Constant and continuous performance is the only parameter to get into the national team. My aim will be to see no injustice is done to any player.

Three of the five selection committee members played together...
It’s a coincidence that Abey Kuruvilla, Harvinder Singh and me played together for the national team. We know each other very closely. I am hopeful this will help us form a better team.

Having served as a junior selector, whom do you want to see in the senior squad?
I’m fortunate to have had the chance to work with junior players. We have so many talented juniors. I have a feeling that in future, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh and Priyam Garg will be in contention to get into the senior team.

What is your message for Odisha cricketers?
The OCA is moving in the right direction. Former players have joined the association, which is a positive development. Our state has talented players. If they are consistent, the likes of Rajesh Mohanty and Subhransu Senapati may make it to the national team.

