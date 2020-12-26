STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Visitors rebuild to 102-3 on day one of first Test

Skipper Dinuth Karunaratne was central to a fast start by Sri Lanka as he hit four fours and benefited from a nervous start by South African seamer Lutho Sipamla, who is making his test debut.

Published: 26th December 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after getting a wicket, on Day 1 of the First Test match vs Sri Lanka at Super Sport Park Stadium

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after getting a wicket, on Day 1 of the First Test match vs Sri Lanka at Super Sport Park Stadium. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

CENTURION: Sri Lanka rebuilt to 102-3 at lunch on the first day of the first test in South Africa on Saturday having slipped to 54-3 at one point after opting to bat first. Dha nanjaya de Silva (32 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (13 not out) fought back at SuperSport Park in Centurion with an unbroken stand of 48.

The Sri Lankans lost captain Dinuth Karunaratne for 22, Kusal Perera for 16 and Kusal Mendis for 12 on a morning when both teams sought to find their feet quickly having not played any test cricket for nearly a year.

Karunaratne was central to a fast start by Sri Lanka as he hit four fours and benefited from a nervous start by South African seamer Lutho Sipamla, who is making his test debut. Karunaratne edged a delivery from Lungi Ngidi onto his own stumps for South Africa's first breakthrough.

ALSO READ| South African players raise fists against apartheid before first Test against Sri Lanka

Mendis and Perera fell in successive overs as Anrich Nortje and Wiaan Mulder joined the attack and picked up an early wicket each, but South Africa couldn't keep the Sri Lankans under pressure for sustained periods.

De Silva's 32 came off just 42 deliveries with five fours and Sri Lanka scored at more than four runs an over in the opening session of the series. The call by Karunaratne to bat first after winning the toss was something of a surprise with SuperSport Park's reputation of being fast-bowler friendly, and with the overcast and muggy conditions.

But he said he was backing his batting order.

The two-test series is the first test series in South Africa in nearly a year and puts the country's COVID-19 protocols on trial again after a one-day series against England was called off this month because of an outbreak of virus cases in the teams' hotel.

Sri Lanka made history on its last tour to South Africa last year when it became the first Asian team to win a test series in the country. Both teams entered this series having played no test cricket since January. It's Quinton de Kock's first match as South Africa's new test captain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka South Africa Sri Lanka vs South Africa Lanka Africa Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp