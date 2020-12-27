STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia's Tim Paine fastest wicket-keeper to record 150 dismissals in Tests

Paine achieved the feat in the ongoing second day of the second Test against India here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Published: 27th December 2020 11:37 AM

Australia's Steve Smith (L), Marnus Labuschagne (2nd L), Tim Paine (2nd R) and Matthew Wade (R) celebrate the wicket of India's Hunuma Vihari. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia skipper Tim Paine on Sunday became the fastest wicket-keeper to record 150 dismissals in Test cricket.

The Australian skipper took a catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc to send back Rishabh Pant and as a result, he affected his 150th dismissal in Test cricket.

Paine has taken just 33 innings to record 150 dismissals as wicket-keeper and as a result, he went past South Africa's Quinton de Kock who had achieved the feat in his 34th innings in the longest format of the game.

Adam Gilchrist had taken 36 innings to record 150 dismissals while Mark Boucher of South Africa had taken 38 innings.

In the ongoing Test against Australia, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane held the fort with his half-century but Mitchell Starc dismissed Rishabh Pant tipping the second session slightly in favour of the hosts.

At the tea break, India's score read 189/5 with Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten on 4) and Rahane (unbeaten on 53) at the crease.

While the session saw India scored 99 runs from 27.3 overs, the hosts picked up the wicket of Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

