Boxing Day Test: Captain Ajinkya Rahane's fine century puts India in driver's seat against Australia

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IF Day 1 saw Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin step up, Day 2 was the turn of Ajinkya Rahane. The stand-in captain might not be the most popular face in the side, but over two days at the Melbourne Cricket Ground he has been the face of a turnaround that has helped India drive home some early advantage.

Make no mistake, there is still plenty of work to do, but India will have reasons to believe they can actually put behind scars of Adelaide in Melbourne, provided they continue with their good work.

36-1 overnight, India needed Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to play long. But they lasted only 11 overs and 12.4 overs on Sunday morning leaving a daunting task for Rahane. If his field placements and using spinners highlighted his captaincy potential on the first day on Saturday, he sprung a surprise by

coming in at No 4.

In the two practice matches, well aware that the No 4 slot will open up, Rahane had batted at No 5 and even the team management believed it was the ideal spot for him as Hanuma Vihari was lined up to fill Virat Kohli's slot. Instead, on Sunday morning he informed the team, he would walk in at No 4, a

position he has batted only five times in 111 innings with an unbeaten 78 being his highest. Such decisions are a rarity among batsmen, who prefer to have a sort of comfort in a role they have become accustomed to. Sure, there are occasions where No 3 is promoted to play as an opener, but they are by and large forced as there are no options. Here Rahane had the option to send in Vihari, who himself has batted mostly at No 3 or 4 in domestic circuit. But if there was a time for Rahane, the batsman to stand up and deliver, there was never going to be anything better than this. One of Australia's best-ever attack to confront and arrest another slide.



Through the course of the day, Rahane will precisely do what was expected of him. And he did so in style with some luck that was needed when conditions were suited to bowlers. It wasn't a chanceless innings, but will surely go down as one of the best played by an Indian overseas, especially considering the context. This was no means the Australian wicket which aided Rahane's stroke making. He is at his best when he is free-flowing, the bat-speed picking up as momentum builds. But this was anything but that. At 63-3, he had to arrest a collapse and he did so by taking time.

A nervous starter, he didn't show anything on Saturday. He edged the fifth ball he faced, but since he played it with soft hands the slip fielder caught it after one-bounce. He took 16 balls to get off the mark, but he seldom tried hard.

Nothing has come easy for Rahane. As a kid, he had to travel nearly 35 km one way on Mumbai locals to train. After establishing himself as a reliable overseas batsman in his first ever trip to SENA countries, he has even warmed the bench when they toured next. He went through a lull period, where he didn't score a Test century for 24 months that you thought, we wouldn't discover the Rahane of old.

But here he is. After finding some form last year in the Caribbean and at home, he was there on Saturday taking India to safety with each minute he spent in the middle. The situation demanded him to tire down the Australian quicks and he did it. He shouldered arms, defended off the front-foot, didn't push outside off, even cut down going after those balls with width on offer. Australia tested him with short-balls and bouncers, but he hardly flinched. He even pulled Josh Hazlewood — although not as disdainful as he did against Mitchell Johnson in 2015 at MCG, but never got carried away.

After Vihari departed with India still 79 short of Australia's total, Rahane let Rishabh Pant play his aggressive game, and even shifted gears every now and then. And once Pant departed, with Ravindra Jadeja in, he took control of the show with the old ball. By the time Australia took the second new ball, Rahane was the one calling the shots.

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings: 195

India 1st innings (overnight 36/1): Gill c Paine b Cummins 45, Pujara c Paine c Cummins 17, Rahane (batting) 104, Vihari c Smith b Lyon 21, Pant c Paine b Starc 29, Jadeja (batting) 40, Extras (b12, lb6, w1, nb2) 21, Total (five wickets, 91.3 ovs) 277.

FOW: 0-1, 2-61, 3-64, 4-116, 5-173.

Bowling: Starc 18.3-3-61-2, Cummins 22-7-71-2, Hazlewood 21-6-44-0, Lyon 18-2-52-1, Green 12-1-31-0.

Warner doubtful for third Test too

Australian opener David Warner is still struggling with his groin injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday, rendering him doubtful for the third Test against India starting January 7. Warner will hit the MCG nets on Sunday. “There’s no one more professional and he’s doing everything possible,” Langer told Ricky Ponting during an interview on Seven.