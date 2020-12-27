STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Calm Ajinkya Rahane is aggressive in captaincy tactics: Sunil Gavaskar

Comparing Rahane with India's regular skipper Virat Kohli, Gavaskar said that the right-handed batsman is quite aggressive in his tactics as captain even though he appears laidback.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane could be laidback in his body language but he is aggressive with his tactics, said former India skipper and opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday.

"Rahane is having a good Test match. He is playing a captain's innings, applying himself. Everyone has been complimentary about his captaincy, his field placements and bowling changes. I agree with them. He is calm and cool," said Gavaskar to ABC Sport.

Comparing Rahane with India's regular skipper Virat Kohli, Gavaskar said that the right-handed batsman is quite aggressive in his tactics as captain even though he appears laidback.

"Virat (Kohli) is a lot more passionate and in your face of the opposition. Rahane is little more laidback and is calm. He lacks aggression in his body language but not in his tactics. He is quite aggressive with his tactics as captain. We saw that (aggression in field placings) with the leg-gully, slip and forward short leg (during Australia's first innings on Saturday)," added Gavaskar.

The 32-year-old Rahane held the Indian innings together on Sunday scoring a half-century and rescuing India from a precarious 116 for four in the first innings.

He shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to take India past Australia's total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp