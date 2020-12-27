STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Not satisfied by the way I got out, says Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill wasn't satisfied with the way he got out after having a good start to his Test career against Australia.

Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Indian opener Shubman Gill wasn't satisfied with the way he got out after having a good start to his Test career against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara weathered the storm during the first hour of the play. However, their 61-run partnership was ended by Cummins as Gill fell short of his maiden Test half-century.

Gill, who made his debut in the longest format of the game on Saturday, said he played a lose shot but the batsman was satisfied with his performance as he stitched an important partnership with Pujara for the second wicket.

"I'm not really satisfied with the way I got out. Obviously, it was the last ball of Cummins' spell and I played a lose shot but overall my goal was to play with intent," said Gill in a virtual press conference.

"I wanted to build a partnership after the early wicket and I did. When I came into bat the ball moving but I the only thing I had in mind was to play my game with intent," he added.

At stumps on day two, the visitors' score read 277/5 and the side has taken a lead of 82 runs over the hosts.

Australia might have scalped wickets of India's top-order, but in the final session, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja showed grit and determination to give India firm control of the match. Rahane and Jadeja stitched an unbeaten 104-run stand.

This is Rahane's eighth Test ton overseas and this is his first hundred as captain of Team India. With this knock, Rahane also became the second Indian batsman to score a century on his first match as captain in Australia.

Kohli was the first one to achieve the feat in 2014 when he registered a century in Adelaide. Kohli had gone back home after the first Test against Australia after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

On day one of the second Test, India had bundled out Australia for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.

