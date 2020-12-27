India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli hails top knock from Ajinkya Rahane

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 104-run knock against Australia on day two of the ongoing second Test of the four-match series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

At stumps on day two, the visitors' score read 277/5 and the side has taken a lead of 82 runs over Australia. The hosts might have scalped wickets of India's top-order, but in the final session, Rahane and Jadeja showed grit and determination to give India firm control of the match. Rahane and Jadeja have put on an unbeaten stand of 104 runs for the sixth wicket.

"Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks," tweeted Kohli.

Kohli returned back home after the first Test against Australia. BCCI had granted the India skipper paternity leave as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child.

Rahane and Jadeja are currently unbeaten on 104 and 40 respectively for India in the first innings and they will resume the proceedings for the visitors on day three of the second Test.

This is Rahane's eighth Test ton overseas and this is the first hundred as captain of Team India. With this knock, Rahane also became the second Indian batsman to score a century on his first match as captain in Australia.

Kohli was the first one to achieve the feat in 2014 when he registered a century in Adelaide.

On day one of the second Test, India had bundled out Australia for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.