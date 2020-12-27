STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mitchell Starc rues missed chances for Australia; praises Ajinkya Rahane's knock

Mitchell Starc took his 250th Test wicket during the day, but said his focus on the third day would be to take more wickets.

Published: 27th December 2020

Mitchell Starc reacts after a missed wicket opportunity during play on day two of the second cricket Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Starc reacts after a missed wicket opportunity during play on day two of the second cricket Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian speedster Mitchell Starc rued the chances his team squandered on the second day of the Boxing Day Test but also praised rival skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his pressure-absorbing century.

A dogged unbeaten 104 by Rahane put India in the driver's seat after the second day as they were comfortably poised at 277 for five.

The fielders spilled a few chances offered by Rahane as India took a 82-run lead by the day end.

"It (the knock by Rahane) was pretty good. He absorbed some pressure there and sort of steadied the ship for them, at (a time) when they were still behind our score," Starc said at the virtual post-day press conference.

"He (Rahane) has batted really well there, he took his chances and we probably could have got him out three or four or maybe five times before he got a hundred, but he's run his luck there and scored a good hundred. Well done to him," added the left-arm pacer, who had figures of 2/61.

Starc admitted Australia endured a tough day.

"Pretty much that (frustrating day for the bowlers). The last ball pretty much summed up the day, so again not our best day, not our worst, we created a fair few chances and unfortunately could not hang onto to those half ones or those changes we created," he said.

"So Jinxy (Rahane) batted pretty well throughout the day, (there were a) couple of really good partnerships. I thought there was really good stuff from us as well, we couldn't capitalise on some of the chances we created, to finish in a better position. So, just got to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can," added Starc, summing up the day's play.

Starc also took his 250th Test wicket during the day, but said his focus on the third day would be to take more wickets.

"I don't think I have really been one for personal milestones, we have got five more wickets to take in the first innings, so it is nice one to have there, to reflect on, but probably once I am done with cricket.

"But I guess it is nice to take a few wickets and I guess to be there long enough to take 250 (wickets) is very nice. But we have got 15 wickets to take in this Test match to get ourselves in a position to win, so for me it is come-back tomorrow and try and take another five," the 30-year-old pacer added.

According to Starc, now it was important for his team to bat well in the second innings.

"...it is important for us when we get a chance to bat again, to bat really big and (get) back us into the game again," he signed off.

