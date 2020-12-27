STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka post their highest Test score in South Africa

Sri Lanka posted their highest Test score in South Africa and the side managed to post 396 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (L) and Lahiru Kumara walk on the field after South Africa bowled them out for 376 runs, on day two of the first Test at Super Sport Park Stadium in Pretoria.

By ANI

CENTURION: Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka on Sunday posted their highest Test score in South Africa and the side managed to post 396 in the first innings of the ongoing first Test here at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The side achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing first Test. For the visitors, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva played knocks of 85 and 79 respectively.

Before this, Sri Lanka's highest score in South Africa was 340 which the side had posted in 2012 at Newlands, Cape Town.

On the first day of the match, Sri Lanka ended at 340/6 with Chandimal playing a knock of 85. Dhananjaya had scored 79 before retiring hurt. Niroshan Dickwella also played a cameo of 49.

Continuing from their performance on the first day, Dasun Shanaka did not let the momentum drop for the visitors and he went on to play an unbeaten knock of 66 runs from just 87 deliveries to take Sri Lanka's score past the 390-run mark.

For South Africa, Lutho Sipamla scalped four wickets while Wiaan Mulder took three wickets.

