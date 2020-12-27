STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli named captain of ICC's Test Team of the Decade

The Test Team of the Decade includes some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:22 PM

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli on Sunday was named as the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade.

Apart from Kohli, India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been included in the lineup. In the team, four players are from England, two from India, two from Australia, one from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Test Team of the Decade includes some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side is covered by Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ravi Ashwin.

Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).

In 2019, Virat Kohli had surpassed MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper. After winning the Test against West Indies, Kohli had scripted his 28th Test win as captain.

The ICC also announced the Women's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade. Two Indians -- Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were named in the ODI lineup while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav were included in the T20I side.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (c), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.

For the Men's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade, MS Dhoni was chosen as the skipper. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were included in both the ODI and T20I lineups.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC also named Kathryn Bryce of Scotland as the ICC Women's Associate Player of the Decade while Kyle Coetzer was named as ICC Men's Associate Player of the Decade.

India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award.

Along with Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) have also been nominated for this accolade.

For ODI Player of the Decade, Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Sangakkara have been nominated.

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan) have been nominated for the Test Player of the Decade award.

Winners for these individual awards would be announced by the ICC on Monday.

