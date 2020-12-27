STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah​ named in ICC's T20I Team of the Decade

The ICC included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah in its T20I Team of the Decade.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah in its T20I Team of the Decade.

Dhoni has also been named as the skipper of the ICC's T20I Team of the Decade.

In the team, four players are from India, two are from Australia, two from West Indies, one from Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the number seven spot in the ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings.

The ICC also named Kathryn Bryce of Scotland as the ICC Women's Associate Player of the Decade while Kyle Coetzer was named as ICC Men's Associate Player of the Decade.

India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award.

Along with Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) have also been nominated for this accolade.

For ODI Player of the Decade, Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Sangakkara have been nominated.

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan) have been nominated for the Test Player of the Decade award.

Winners for these individual awards would be announced by the ICC on Monday.

