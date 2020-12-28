India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Plan is to be patient and get hosts out as quickly as possible, says Mohammad Siraj

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia is six down in their second essay of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Indian pacers are looking to go for the kill and not let the tail wag.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj said the plan is to concentrate on the basics and to end Australia's innings as soon as possible on Tuesday.

"Our plan is to get Australia out as quickly as possible. Our plan is to concentrate on the basics and be patient," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

Despite Umesh Yadav's absence, the Indian bowlers made sure that they did not put the foot off the pedal. Having walked off with pain in the calf muscle, the pacer later went for scans. Asked about his injury status, Siraj said: "The physio will give an update regarding Umesh."

Siraj said in Umesh's absence, India's plan was to focus on bowling maiden overs as the wicket was not helping the bowlers. "After Umesh bhai went off the field. We focused on bowling in tandem and kept our focus on bowling maiden overs and dot balls as the wicket was not helping much," he explained.

"Bumrah told me to not give any easy ball and keep my focus on every ball that I was bowling," he added.

Siraj, who dismissed Travis Head in the second innings, revealed that he spent his lockdown honing his red-ball skills. "Worked on my red-ball skills and fitness during the lockdown. And then I had a good IPL which boosted my confidence," said Siraj

At stumps, Australia's score read 133/6 -- lead by 2 runs -- as India kept a tight rein on the hosts' batsmen and did not allow them to settle. With the Indian tail once again failing to contribute much, India ended their first innings on 326.

But with a lead of 130 in the bag, the visiting bowlers came out all guns blazing to ensure that the hosts never really hit the accelerator in their second innings.