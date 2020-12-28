Pradosh targets T20 debut for TN

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu senior selection committee, as well as the support staff, were impressed by Pradosh Ranjan Paul's effort in the two practice games and this paved the way for his inclusion in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that begins on January 10.

Pradosh, a former India under-19 player, has played for the state in Ranji Trophy and has a good chance to make his T20 debut as he is a left-handed batsman and could lend variety to the batting line up.

"It's really going to be a good experience if I get an opportunity to play for the state in T20s. I consider it as a stepping stone in my long journey. The practice matches went on well. It felt good to play a match against quality players after a long time.'' said Pradosh.

The 20-year-old looked solid in practice games and was always looking to score runs with positive intent. Did he bring in changes to his game to suit the format? "I wouldn't say that I've made some drastic changes in my batting. But yes, I have developed the intent to always look for runs in this format. You need to be positive and adapt to the situation and I am game for it,'' said Pradosh believing that his TNPL experience will come in handy.

During the lockdown, all the state cricketers were confined to their homes as there were no matches and all the gymnasiums were closed. "Yes, it was a difficult period (lockdown) as we could not do much. But I was keen on working on my mental strength and I am now in a good frame of mind. Plus, I focused and

worked on my fitness and fielding. When the situation improved, I practised at my academy, Tiruppur School of Cricket. I am fond of this place as this is where I started my cricket career,'' explained the youngster.

Is he mentally prepared to play for Tamil Nadu in Kolkata. The wickets there help seamers in general. "Yeah, I'm prepared to represent the state and know pretty well the wickets in Kolkata help the seamers, but at the same time, I believe that if the batsman concentrates and plays positive brand of cricket runs

will come,'' he said.

Pradosh, whose role model is Virat Kohli, talks to his father if he has some issues with his game. "Whenever I feel the need to consult someone about my career, I'd always consult my coach Ramesh and my father. I would also like to thank the selectors and the coaches for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity. I'd also like to thank all my co-players at my academy for helping me out especially in this pandemic. They (academy players) were always there for me whenever I wanted to have a batting session,'' signed off Pradosh.