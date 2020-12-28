STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar asks ICC to reassess 'Umpires Call' in DRS

The 'Umpires Call' clause comes into play in ball-tracking technology in case of close calls, leaving the umpire's decision as binding.

Published: 28th December 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar has questioned 'Umpires Call' clause in the Decision Review System saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to reassess it.

"The reason players opt for a review is because they're unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the 'Umpires Call'," said the batting maestro.

The 'Umpires Call' clause comes into play in ball-tracking technology in case of close calls, leaving the umpire's decision as binding.

The third day's play in the second Test between Australia and India saw the 'Umpires Call' rescuing the Aussies twice in the second session following close calls.

Joe Burns survived a leg-before wicket appeal off a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah in the third over of Australia's second innings. After the umpire had given it not out, India went for a review but the batsman survived after Umpire's Call was taken into account at the point of ball hitting his leg.

Soon after, Australia No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne also survived against Mohammed Siraj. The umpire had given him not out after the batsman was caught in his crease. However, 'Umpires Call' came to his rescue again as the ball was shown barely clipping the bails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umpires Call ICC Sachin Tendulkar DRS system
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp