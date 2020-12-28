STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan to lead 20-member Delhi squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships

Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member Delhi squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships.

Published: 28th December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member Delhi squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.

India speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed the ongoing tour of Australia due to side strain suffered during the Indian Premier League, has also been named in the squad.

However, it has been learnt that the 32-year-old will not be available for all matches.

Others in the squad include Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Manjot Kalra.

The tournament begins from January 10 and Delhi is placed in Elite Group E along with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala and Puducherry and league matches will be at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi will play their first match against the hosts Mumbai on January 11.

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, yush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp